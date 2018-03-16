Sri Lanka Cricket releases book on Jagmohan Dalmiya

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) Recognising his contribution to the game over the years, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), on the occasion of the country's 70th independence anniversary, released a book on former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya titled 'A Tribute to Jagu.

While SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala lauded Dalmiya's role in bringing Asian solidarity, he specifically mentioned how Dalmiya stood by Sri Lanka in 1996 and sent a combined team after Australia and the West Indies refused to send their teams to the Emerald Isle.

He termed Dalmiya as a 'hero' who had the guts to stand up for what was right and carry on in the face of unmatched adversity.

Ehsan Mani, former International Cricket Council (ICC) President, said that he and Dalmiya enjoyed a fruitful working relationship and termed him as the person responsible for bringing the World Cup outside England and globalising cricket.

Dalmiya's son, Avishek, joint secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), was invited to receive the commemorative book, which was compiled by SLC.

The book was handed over to him in the presence of the cricketers of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, BCB President Nazmul Hasan, former ICC President Ehsan Mani and other dignitaries at a gala in Colombo on Friday.

