Sri Lanka Cricket announce new selection panel

Colombo, Sep 19 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Thursday announced a new five-member selection committee led by their former pacer Graeme Labrooy.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today announced the newly appointed panel of Selectors as ratified by the Minister of Sport, Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekera a short while ago. Graeme Labrooy - Chairman, Gamini Wikramasinghe, Jeryl Woutersz, Sajith Fernando and Asanka Gurusinha. The new Selectors will begin their term with the selection of the Test Squad to take on Pakistan in their tour of UAE commencing early next week," the SLC said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Labrooy played nine Tests and 44 ODIs between 1986 and 1992 picking up 27 and 45 wickets respectively.

The previous panel, led by former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya, resigned last month in the middle of a tour, where the hosts were whitewashed by India in three Tests, five One-day Internationals (ODI) and a one-off Twenty20 (T20) International.

Sri Lanka is due to depart on Sunday to play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan which will be held across the UAE, except the final T20 which is slated to be played in Lahore.

--IANS

sam/bg