Sri Lanka batsman Gunathilaka suspended for six games

Colombo, Oct 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the suspension of batsman Danushka Gunathilaka for six international matches together with a 20 per cent fine of his applicable annual contract fee for misconduct and breach of contract.

According to a SLC statement, the 26-year-old violated Section 30 (a-ii ) and 30 (b) of its Constitution of clauses 3.1.2, 3.1.9, 3.3.1, and 3.4 of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket during the series against India last month.

According to a report on the espncricinfo website, Gunathilaka missed a training session, turned up for a match without his gear, and was generally found to have had an indifferent attitude towards training during the series.

"The suspension is effective September 30, 2017, and is issued by the Executive Committee by the powers vested in it vide Section 30 (c) of the SLC Constitution and Clause 10. 3 of the contract entered into with the said player," the statement read.

Gunathilaka has pleaded guilty to the charges.

