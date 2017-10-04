Sri Lanka to amend parliamentary laws

Colombo, Oct 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka will soon amend its parliamentary laws to fall in line with the best international practices, Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 8th conference of the Association of SAARC Speakers and Parliamentarians here, Jayasuriya said Sri Lanka hoped to make its parliamentary mechanism more effective and efficient, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the government would also soon introduce a new constitution to benefit all communities.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional inter-governmental organization whose member are Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

--IANS

mr/