Sri Lanka aims for $5 bn revenue from tourism in 2019

Colombo, Jan 21 (IANS) The Sri Lankan tourism industry is aiming to earn $5 billion in 2019 as it readies to attract over 3 million travellers this year, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the country earned $4.4 billion from tourism in 2018 with increased revenue of 11.6 per cent compared to 2017, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Authority said that the average duration of stay per person in the island country was 11 days while the average daily expenditure was $174.

The Lonely Planet Magazine has named Sri Lanka as the number one destination to travel to in 2019.

India, China and Britain remain the leading markets for Sri Lanka tourism.

--IANS

ksk/bg