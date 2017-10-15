Sri Lanka aim to equalise in second ODI vs Pakistan

Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) After their 83-run loss in the opening One Day International (ODI), Sri Lanka will aim for a better outing when the visitors face Pakistan in the second ODI here on Monday.

Pakistan staged a strong comeback following the 2-0 Test win and then a comprehensive victory in the first ODI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are going through a transition phase and are struggling.

Sri Lanka's batting department was a major set back in the last ODI. Despite some good bating from Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya, other players failed to step up to the occasion

The bowling department was also not up to the mark as pacers and spinners struggled in the middle.

Pakistan, on the other hand, seemed to have found their touch. Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees and Shoaib Malik were on the mark in the first ODI and another good show from them could steal the show from the visitors.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Chamara Kapugedera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Fahim Ashraf.

--IANS

gau/dg