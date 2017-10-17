Sri Lanka to go Ahead With Lahore T20I; Upul Tharanga Pulls Out

Sri Lanka’s limited-overs captain Upul Tharanga has reportedly pulled out of the Lahore T20I due to security concerns.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that the team will travel to Lahore for the final T20 international against Pakistan on October 29, despite top players earlier expressing their reservations on travelling to the country.

The SLC said that an Executive Committee meeting was held on Monday and it was unanimously decided to go ahead with the tour.

The SLC had obtained security clearance from the ICC and the PCB for the game to be held in Lahore.

“SLC have over the past two months conducted a thorough evaluation with the assistance of the government of Sri Lanka, the government of Pakistan, the PCB and independent security experts”, SLC release said.

Accordingly, the 15 member squad will be announced on October 20.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s limited-overs captain Upul Tharanga has reportedly pulled out of the Lahore T20I due to security concerns and it is likely that the board would not consider him for first two matches as well.

The third T20 international is the final match of the current tour of Pakistan in UAE and the SLC administration had wanted to play at Lahore’s Gaddaffi Stadium.

Sri Lanka will tour for the match was confirmed earlier on Monday by PCB Chief, Najam Sethi. Sethi had said that the visit by Sri Lankan team to Lahore for the lone match was planned and agreed upon in a meeting in which officials of the two boards and ICC were present.

“We are expecting to host the Sri Lankan team after the top security provided to the World eleven side which were appreciated PCB Chairman was asked that will Sri at the recent ICC meetings in Auckland,” he had said.

Sethi said PCB’s endeavour was to keep on improving the security arrangements based on regular feedback from ICC and FICA approved security experts.

Earlier, a letter was signed by 40 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) contracted players, including most in the current squad, to president Thilanga Sumathipala, expressing the unwillingness to travel to Pakistan.

