S Sreesanth Wants to Play For Team India in 2019 World Cup

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) to lift the life ban on S Sreesanth.

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) to lift the life ban on S Sreesanth. Former India pacer was not officially allowed to step on the cricket field for the last four years.

But Kerala High Court has rekindled pacers hope of playing for Team India once again.

“My dream is to play 2019 World Cup for India. But I know it is next to impossible and it would be a miracle if I play in that World Cup. But I have always believed that miracles can happen,” he said in an inclusive interview with the Times of India.

“I am only 34. The likes of Misbah (ul-Haq), Younis Khan, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji played or are playing till when they are close to 40. They are the motivation for me. I want to make sure that I keep myself fit and start performing,” he added.

On Monday, the Kerala HC said: “No materials or evidence before the disciplinary committee to conclude that Sreesanth was guilty of the violation of the anti-corruption code formulated by the BCCI. They relied on circumstantial evidence. The disciplinary committee ought to have been careful in analyzing evidence especially when the deal itself had failed to work.”

“BCCI’s effort’s to weed out corruption and to uphold the dignity of the game while need to be emphasized but that should not be in a way by over zealously reacting to it. It must be remembered that in every disciplinary action related to a player of national repute, the player suffers his repute and confidence which he built through hard-work. It is the duty of BCCI to safeguard such interest of the player without compromising purity and integrity of the game,” the court added.

Sreesanth along with Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were convicted of spot-fixing in the sixth season of the Indian Premier League. They were part of Rajasthan Royals franchise and were suspended from the rest of the tournament. Soon, BCCI imposed a life-ban on the trio.