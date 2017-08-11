Sreesanth criticises BCCI's decision to appeal HC order

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) S. Sreesanth on Friday came down heavily on the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after it asserted it will appeal against a court order lifting the fast bowler's life ban for match-fixing.

"C'mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don't know why u doing this?" Sreesanth, a 2011 World Cup winner, tweeted.

After the court ruling on Monday, Sreesanth said he was hoping to get his career back on track and represent India again.

"I have been working hard at the indoor nets at home and have been fortunate enough to train with some of the Kerala state team players," Sreesanth had told 'ANM news'.

"I am waiting for BCCI's call and then I will try and vie for an India spot. I will be ready to play the Ranji Trophy also for Kerala if they pick me," the 34-year-old had said.

But a BCCI official said that the board does not agree with the court's order and will challenge the same.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court revoked the life ban imposed on Sreesanth due to his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, which marred the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013.

"No materials or evidence before the disciplinary committee to conclude that Sreesanth was guilty of the violation of the anti corruption code formulated by the BCCI. THEY RELIED ON CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE. The disciplinary committee ought to have been careful in analyzing evidence especially when the deal itself had failed to work," the High Court order stated.

Previosuly, Sreesanth was cleared of criminal charges by a sessions court but continued to face sanctions issued on him by the governing body, based on an internal disciplinary committee report.

Sreesanth had approached the court last year after the BCCI failed to revoke the life ban though he was exonerated by a Delhi court of the charge of involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, which marred the Indian Premier League in 2013.

--IANS

dm/ajb/vm