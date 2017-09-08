SRCC, Zakir Hussain College Post Wins in RFYS Tournament

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Zakir Hussain College scored emphatic victories on Day 3 of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament here on Thursday.

SRCC thumped HRM Institute of Technology and Management 6-0 in the college boys’ category qualifiers, with Jai Minocha pumping in four goals. He opened his account in the 8th minute and followed that up with three more in the 26th, 28th and the 45th minute to guide his team to an easy victory.

The boys from Zakir Hussain also went on a goal-scoring spree against Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS). They racked up a 5-0 victory, with Amit Dhankhar tapping in the first goal in the 8th minute. They had to wait for the second half though to pick up the other four goals.

In another equally big-scoring match, held at the Netaji Subhash Sports Complex in Jasola, Amity University scored a comprehensive 5-1 victory over GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management. The star of the day clearly was Shalu John who notched up a hattrick against his name.

RESULTS:

Shri Ram College of Commerce bt HRM Institute of Technology & Management 6-0; Amity University bt G L Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management 5-1; Zakir Hussain College bt Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies 5-0; Jamia Milia Islamia University be Jaypee Institute of Technology and Information 2-0; Ramanujan College bt Jagannath International Management School, Kalkaji 3-0); Sri Aurobindo College bt Deshbandhu College (6-4); Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College of Engineering drew Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College 1-1; Noida International University bt G B Pant College of Engineering 6-0; Hindu College bt Aryabhatta College; Dronacharya College of Engineering bt Jagannath International Management School 5-2