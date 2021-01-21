Sr Roy Andrade, CEO of Cyber Boy Corp Announces Video Game Dept

BEVERLY HILLS - Before the 19th of March 2020, this man was a literal ghost to most of the public. A ghost that has had his fingerprints on so many business deals yet it proves impossible to find anything beyond his association with the new company Cyber Boy Corporation. This tech company under his firm control has taken the world by storm. Hundreds of articles are being printed with his face, his name, and his company as the main focus. His work ethic, invisible before the rise of the coronavirus, is now flashed out to the world for all to see. Despite a massive loss of $750, 000 and two companies he had invested in declaring bankruptcy, he wades through the cold marsh unshaken.

Also Read | Volkswagen Chief Herbert Diess Takes Jibe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter

He has had been on multiple interviews with online bloggers and influencers on the topic that is him. Several people trying to figure out what makes him tick. What makes him seem invincible. The pandemic breakout in March ravaged the bowels of the economy worldwide. In every corner of the planet, the story was similar. That of unemployment and mind-boggling losses. Every corner but one. Somewhere in Beverly Hills, California, one corner seemed completely unaffected by the financial havoc wreaked by the pandemic. At Cyber Boy Corp. they have been working on the nine-to-five five days a week since the company was established.

For a start-up company, this was nothing short of an amazing feat and it is all thanks to this man, Sr. Roy Andrade. Not only did Sr. Roy Andrade turn Cyber Boy Corp. into a profitable software company during the pandemic, but, he was nominated by Dr. Rich Schultz of the University of Phoenix on into The National Society of Leadership and Success on November 23, 2020, and inducted on December 23, 2020.

Also Read | Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro to Be Launched in India by the First Week of February 2021: Report

Sr. Roy Andrade saw a niche in the cybersecurity market and built this company due to the improved methods hackers have employed in their crimes. Despite phishing and spoofing being a thing of the past, crimes such as ransomware still drown companies in losses. These losses compiled sum up to over 2.5 trillion a year and Cyber Boy Corp. was established to safeguard data from hackers.

Story continues

Roy is nothing short of confident that he will make Cyber Boy Corp. a household name right on par with Mickey Mouse's before his hair turns white in his words during an interview on Ritz Herald. Those words seem more and more credible every time the name Cyber Boy Corp. comes up in a conversation.

One would think that because he is the CEO of a tech company, he would associate himself mostly with technological development but he describes himself first and foremost as a businessman. He knows the end goal is the sale, keeping it in mind that the work does not stop until a deal is closed.

Roy also says that his company is due to release a video game in 2021 and that it is nothing but the beginning as they plan to branch even more into different technology sectors. i.e: Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

Gamers on the world wide web can expect to see tremendous success in and out of Cyber Boy Corp.’s Video Game Department this year. Sr. Roy Andrade has already popped champagne bottles in his main office as he announced the grand opening of his Video Game Department on January 1, 2021, which he views as big step in technology and another way for Cyber Boy Corp. to earn additional revenue during the COVID-19 Pandemic.