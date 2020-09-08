Sputnik V Vaccine Under Consideration of India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, 8 September stated that the Sputnik V Vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country. Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog further mentioned that the government of Russia has approached the Indian government and has sought help on two counts - to consider the vaccine’s manufacturing through India’s companies and phase 3 studies in India.



“The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement,” said Dr. VK Paul.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 has been released into civil circulation,and regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, the Russian health ministry informed, reported news agency PTI.

The Russian vaccine is developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) .

Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan also stated that Covid-19 fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, and now it stands at 1.70%. He also said that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh accounts for 70% of COVID-19 deaths in India.

Earlier on Tuesday, India reported 75,809 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 42,80,423. The death toll increased steeply by 1,133 to 72,775.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Delhi Metro’s Blue & Pink Line to Resume ServicesTwitter Defends Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ T-Shirt . Read more on India by The Quint.