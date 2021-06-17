Sputnik V to Soon Offer Booster Shot Against Delta Variant of Coronavirus to Other Vaccine Makers

Russian made vaccine Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot or the second dose of the vaccine, which has been adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a tweet on Thursday. The Delta variant, first detected in India, has become a cause of concern across the globe as it causes spike in fresh cases in countries, including the US and the UK.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta, a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, as a “variant of concern.” The CDC said the Delta variant shows increased transmissibility, potential reduction in neutralisation by some monoclonal antibody treatments under emergency authorisation and potential reduction in neutralization from sera after vaccination in lab tests.

BREAKING: #SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers. Below are the highlights of Sputnik V’s pioneering role in developing vaccine cocktails. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 17, 2021

The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern. Previously, the CDC had considered the Delta variant to be a variant of interest.

The researchers at Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed Sputnik V, have long advocated for vaccination combinations to improve efficacy. The jab is the first Covid-19 vaccination cocktail, according to Gamaleya, because it combines heterogeneous boosting with two doses of two different adenoviral vectors, Ad5 and Ad26. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart.

The Sputnik V vaccine is being marketed by RDIF globally. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

In April, the vaccine received emergency use authorisation in India, making it the third vaccine to be made available in the country. Sputnik V was also the first registered vaccine against Covid-19 in the world. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

