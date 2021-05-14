Sputnik V To Cost Rs 995/Shot, May Get Cheaper When Made in India

The imported Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be priced at Rs 995 per dose, inclusive of five percent GST, announced Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday, 14 May. In a press release, the pharma company added that there is a possibility of a lower price point, when local supply begins.

The first dose of the vaccine was also administered in Hyderabad on 14 May, as part of a limited pilot.

“Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” Dr Reddy’s said, in their statement.

Amid acute vaccine shortage across India, the Centre had on 13 May, Thursday, said that Sputnik V will likely be available in market from next week.

The first consignment of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hyderabad on 1 May.

Over the next few months, India is expected to manufacture 15.6 crore Sputnik V doses.

“The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply. Dr Reddy's will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort,” the company added.

After a long wait, on 12 April, Russia's Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be green-lit for emergency use in India. Sputnik V is also one of the only three clinically tested vaccines in the world (including Pfizer and Moderna) with an efficacy of 91.6 percent as per The Lancet’s findings.

