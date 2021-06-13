Sputnik V to Be Available At Delhi Hospital from June 15; Check Details

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, news agency ANI reports. The rollout will depend on the consignment received by the hospital. Sputnik V has been priced at Rs 1,145, which will contain hospital charges and tax, as per the Centre’s pricing schedule.

The first phase of the Sputnik V roll-out by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

The Sputnik V vaccine was accorded emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India and it joins Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin in the battle against COVID-19. The first dose of the imported vaccine was administered in Hyderabad last month.

The vaccine, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to be 94.3 per cent efficacious – the highest among COVID vaccines available in India.

Recently, India received its latest consignment of nearly 3 million doses of the Sputnik V from Russia, making it the third and largest delivery of the imported Covid-19 vaccines. The doses arrived on specially-chartered freighter at Hyderabad Airport in Telangana.

