Sprinter Isaac Makwala barred from entering stadium

Botswana's Sprinter Isaac Makwala was refused entry to the London Stadium after earlier being withdrawn from the night's 400 meters final at the World Championships after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of competitors. The 30-year-old was considered one of the main challengers to gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk and had also been ordered to withdraw from the opening round of the 200m. Makwala said he felt well and wanted to race but when he attempted to go through the athletes' entrance, an official and security personnel barred his way. The IAAF issued two statements on Tuesday, the first saying Makwala had been withdrawn due to a "medical condition" on the instruction of the IAAF Medical Delegate.