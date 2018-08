Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) India's sprinter Dutee Chand clinched the silver medal in the women's 100 metre final at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Dutee clocked 11.32 seconds to earn the silver. The gold medal went to Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain, who clocked the time of 11.30s while China's Yongli Wei took the bronze, clocking 11.33s.

--IANS

gau/sed