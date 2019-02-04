SpringPeople partners with Red Hat on IT training

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) In a bid to realise its goal of upskilling 20,000 IT workforce in India by 2020, Bengaluru-based enterprise IT training provider SpringPeople on Monday announced a partnership with leading open source solutions provider Red Hat.

The partnership is aimed at bringing to the Indian IT industry a comprehensive portfolio of globally renowned certification courses on Cloud computing, DevOps and middleware technologies.

Certified trainers from SpringPeople's network will deliver the course offerings from Red Hat to major names in the Indian ecosystem such as Fidelity, AstraZeneca and Danske IT, among others.

With this partnership, SpringPeople said it would become one of the authorised providers of Red Hat's training content in open source tools including OpenShift Container, OpenStack, Jboss and Enterprise Linux among others.

"Globally, we are witnessing a demand for open source technologies. A 2017 survey found that 86 per cent of open source professionals report that open source technology knowledge has enhanced their career prospects," Ravi Kaklasaria, Founder and CEO, SpringPeople, said in a statement.

"For organisations, open source tools can help cut costs with faster time to market, achieve enterprise-level integration and also improve reliability and security across their IT infrastructure," Kaklasaria added.

The partnership is intended to empower professionals mainly in sectors such as telecom and banking, financial services and insurance, SpringPeople said.

