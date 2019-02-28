Spotify goes live in India to rival Amazon Music, Gaana, Saavn

The US-based streaming service 'Spotify' is now available in India. Similar to Apple Music, the app offers services such as 'student discounts' and 'prepaid subscriptions.' Also, it offers some of the exclusive features for Indian market such as India-specific playlists, actor-based playlists, song on-demand and Spotify Free. It's pricing starts at INR 119 per month for the premium members. With its new features and custom recommendations, it will give tough competition to rivals such as Amazon Music, Gaana and Saavn.