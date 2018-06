Actress Disha Patani posts her dance videos on social media quite often which in no time goes viral. But not just dance, her obsession for fitness is quite evident too. What do you think will happen if Patani decides to blend her dance with fitness. Well, she did exactly that -- Disha was appointed the well-being brand advocate in India by Westin Hotels and Resorts on Tuesday and there being a sport she practiced Zumba with the audience.