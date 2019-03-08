Sportskeeda set to cross 40 mn users, 1 bn ad impressions monthly

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Sportskeeda, Indias largest all-sports website owned and maintained by Absolute Sports Pvt. Ltd. has revealed their plans for the upcoming 'cricket season comprising of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the ICC World Cup.

The website is expecting over 40 million monthly users over the course of the 2019 IPL and the World Cup, according to a statement.

Due to this disruption in user base, Sportskeeda is also poised to cross 1 billion ad impressions during the cricket season, giving its partners a massive opportunity to advertise their products.

Commenting on the development, Sportskeeda Founder and CEO Porush Jain said: "This growth in our community validates our mission to continue to provide premium content to our audience. The next 4 months are crucial, to not only us, but everyone connected to sports, especially cricket all across the world."

"Our team will continue burning the midnight oil during the cricket season to ensure our community continues growing exponentially year on year," he added.

Sportskeeda is a free-for-all website which sources its content from its well established community. It works on a unique revenue-share model which ensures the entire sports content community grows together with the platform.--IANS

gau/bc