SportsApp - Empowering Sports Stars of Tomorrow

- Lack of access to the essential resources such as Information & Sponsorship for budding athletes early on is costing India alot in world sporting events - Shashank Mishra (Founder - SportApp) also experienced this pain first hand in his sporting career, which led him to start a tech-based platform committed to removing the asymmetry of information and creating a disruption in the sports industry NOIDA, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsApp is the brainchild of Shashank Mishra- Founder and CEO of the innovative start-up committed to empowering the budding talent besides serving other sports-related requirements under one roof.

Here are the insights from Shashank on the future of this Digital Community for Sports Industry and what makes it so relevant in the current times.

'Sporting ecosystem has 4 Ps that make it ripe for a tech-centric disruption - Patronage, Providence, and the Platform. Presently, there is a huge asymmetry of patronage from brands where 90%+ endorsements and sponsorship go to only top 5-6 stars, usually from the cricket. Indian Govt's recent decision to bring 'Sports' into the curriculum from extra-curricular activities besides other initiatives such as 'Khelo India' is already helping build a solid and favourable ground.' 'The emergence of sports as a sustainable career due to fan-friendly leagues is also playing a decisive part in improving the overall potential of the industry. Above all, there is a lack of relevant content on a dedicated platform making the sportspersons dependent on personal coaching. In short, there is a wide window of opportunity valuing a whooping $900Mn that remains untapped where SportsApp fits in perfectly to fill the gaps by becoming the perfect aggregator for India's sports ecosystem.' The platform is thriving at the moment and is a go-to place for all budding sportspersons and Grassroot Athletes who intend to gain sponsorships and endorsements from renowned corporates and business houses, apart from being a one-stop-destination for building Sports Networks, get important sports information like events & jobs or be mentored by senior athletes, coaches- All via the App.

Story continues

'Content' is the biggest driver of their business that moves both 'Community' and 'Commerce'. The key USP of the SportsApp lies in its algorithm that rates an individual player and throws up their rating/value. This value is then pitched to brands to sell sponsorship. The market ranking helps athletes realize their potential pretty early; at the onset of their career, which may remove the probability of exploitation in the name of endorsements and sponsorship.

Shashank further adds 'Having tested the algorithm, the business model, the product-market fit, our initial success in getting both users and sponsorships is giving us the confidence to scale further. Some of our user athletes are already playing at India Juniors, or are winners at 'Khelo India School (KIYG), KIUG, Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Indian National Teams.' SportsApp is already taking massive strides. Its statistics till Mar 21' stood at impressive 1L+ downloads, 45,000+ MAUs, 5,000+ DAUs, 1,500+ International Athletes sign-up, 10,000+ National Athletes enrolments with 3500+ coaches, 500+ sports academies, and 30+ sponsoring brands on board. They have already built INR 50 Cr inventory and sponsored the likes of Sushil Kumar, Deepak Hooda, apart from empowering the budding talents such as Nisar Ahmad and Vivek Sagar.

SportsApp has set its eyes on capturing 60% of the market share in the coming 5 Years.

The platform also provides regular updates on sports events happening near you, besides sending alerts on sports jobs available within the industry. Several veterans and existing sports personalities and coaches also form an integral part of the SportsApp. You may join the community and follow your fellow/senior athletes, coaches, academies, and federations to stay updated with their latest feeds or directly reach out to them via an inbuilt messaging feature on the App for any support required.

About SportsApp 'Lack of access to the essential resources such as Information & Sponsorship for budding athletes early on is costing India alot in world sporting events.' Shashank Mishra (founder- SportApp) also experienced this pain first hand in his sporting career, which led him to start a tech-based platform committed to removing the asymmetry of information and creating a disruption in the sports industry.

SportsApp is an aggregator platform combining Community, Content and Commerce together for India's budding sportspersons. It uses tech to remove the sports industry's asymmetry and 'Empower Sports Stars Of Tomorrow' by facilitating Athlete Sponsorships and Endorsements, apart from leveraging Sports Networks, Sports Information, Guidance from athletes, coaches, and other relevant details— everything through App. The platform offers a robust support system for every sportsperson who either gives up sports for want of resources or makes it despite all challenges.

To know more about this innovative venture and be part of it, you may visit their portal at https://www.sportsapp.co.in or download the App directly from the Play Store.

PWR PWR