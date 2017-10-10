Sports varsity shall produce more international footballers: Manipur CM

Imphal, Oct 11 (IANS) Holding that Manipur's people are overjoyed by the fact that there are 8 iplayers from this state in the Indian team in the ongoing FIFA U-17 championship in the country, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that once the sports university is established here, more international footballers will be produced from this tiny state.

"The players from Manipur proved their mettle during the coaching, catching the eye of the foreign coach. There always have been a good number of women footballers in the national and international teams. People are wondering why Manipur was not given a chance to host a single football match," he said at the conclusion of the police football tournament on the occasion of the 125th raising day of Manipur Police.

Biren Singh said that after objections from the people of Thoubal district, now people of Koutruk in Imphal West district have donated land for the construction of the sports university.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had taken the initiative to sanction Rs 100 crore for the sports university, will be associated with its construction too.

He also said that though people are disappointed by the defeats in the FIFA matches, it was a matter of pride that the first Indian FIFA goal was scored by Jeakson Thounaojam of the state.

