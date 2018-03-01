Sports ministry organises competition for differently-abled students

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised a competition under 'Khelo India Scheme' for differently-abled students at a school in Balrampur, on Wednesday (March 01). In a move to promote sports, the ministry, for the first time, organised such an event under the aegis of Chhattisgarh's Special Olympic India, which witnessed about 150 participants. Meanwhile, Rajesh Pratap Singh, district coordinator of Olympic Games for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, said that such events will be organised every year, considering the fact that the children are interested in it.