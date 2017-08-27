Sports Ministry will launch sports portal for budding sportspersons: PM Modi
Addressing the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Sports Ministry is launching a sports talent search portal to find sporting talent and to groom them. PM Modi said that FIFA U-17 World Cup is being organised in India; teams from all over the world will be making India their home. PM Modi said that sports means, physical fitness, mental alertness and personality enhancement.