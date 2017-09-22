Sports Minister Rathore wishes luck to India U-17 FIFA World Cup squad

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday wished the Indian football team luck ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup scheduled to start from October 6.

"All the best to the U-17 @IndianFootball squad for #FIFAU17WC! Give it your best shot boys!The country proudly stands with you! #BackTheBlue," Rathore tweeted.

The final 21-man squad for the India U-17 was declared on Thursday. The Luís Norton de Matos managed side picked up three goalkeepers, six defenders, 10 midfielders and two forwards to complete the entire squad.

The hosts will play their inaugural fixture against the US at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on October 6.

--IANS

sam/vm