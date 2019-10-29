Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates hockey turf in Chennai
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju inaugurarted a new hockey turf at the premises of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on October 29. Sports Minister also tweeted, "I'm very impressed with the sports facilities at Shri Ramachndra Institute of Higher Education and Research at Chennai. The young players are very committed and determined to play for India and bring laurels for India."