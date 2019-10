Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged off 'Fit India Plog Run' from Indira Gandhi stadium in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The campaign is about collecting trash while jogging. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari and wrestler-turned-politician Bajrang Punia also joined the event. 'Fit India Plog Run' was kicked off across 50 cities as a step towards India's commitment to eliminate single-use plastic.