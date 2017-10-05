When sports meets politics: Historic political protests in the sporting arena

Recently, football club Barcelona played Las Palmas to an empty stadium in protest of the Catalonia violence triggered by a referendum, where 90 percent voted for independence from Spain. The referendum has been marred by violence, with clashes between the police and voters injuring around 900 people. The referendum and possible secession from Spain have also raised questions over the future of the Barcelona FC.

With the kind of viewership and fan following they command, athletes have used often used matches and sporting arenas to stage peaceful protests against various political moves and to make their statements. While protests have taken place as early as during the Roman period when sporting arenas such as amphitheatres and circuses acted venues for political gatherings, the presence of so many countries and the huge viewership it commands has made the modern Olympics an ideal venue for peaceful political protests.

Civil rights, wars and sports

One of the earliest protests during a sporting event in the modern times was during the 1906 Olympics, held in Athens. Irish long jumper, Peter O’Connor protested when the British flag was raised to honour his second-place finish. He then scaled the flagpole and waved the Irish flag, while his fellow countryman Con Leahy guarded him.

During the 1960 Olympics, when Chinese officials made the Taiwanese team change their names, the athletes wanted to pull out of the Games. However, they decided to remain in the Games and held placards which read ‘Under Protest’, during the opening ceremony, instead.

During the Vietnam War in 1967, legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali refused to get drafted in the US army and fight as he was against the War. He was quoted as saying that ‘War is against the teaching of the Koran.” When he refused to get inducted thrice, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, fined USD 10,000 and banned from boxing for three years, over charges of draft evasion. In 1971, the US Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

The 1968 Mexico City Olympics saw many incidents marring the sporting event. Around ten days before the opening event, Mexican students protested the use of government funding for the Olympics, rather than social causes. The protest, which was staged in the Plaza of Three Cultures (Plaza de las Tres Culturas) in the Tlatelolco neighbourhood in Mexico City, turned violent when the Mexican Army surrounded the plaza and opened fire. Over 200 protestors died in the firing, and more than 1000 were injured.

The 1968 Mexico City Olympics also saw one of the earliest and most famous political protests against the discrimination that the Black population in the United States faced, during the peak of the American Civil Rights Movement. Standing on the winner’s podium two athletes, US runners Tommie Smith and John Carlos, raised their black-gloved fists in the Black Power salute after they picked up gold and bronze respectively in the 200m race. They were then suspended by the United States Olympic Committee and sent home, under the pressure of the International Olympic Committee.

In 1972, track athletes Vince Matthews and Wayne Collett used the Munich Olympics to protest in a similar fashion. They took to the podium, and when the anthem was played, did not face the flag. Collett also reportedly gave the Black Power Salute after the anthem ended. The two men were also barred from Olympic competition by the International Olympic Committee.

Sports was also used as a means of pressurising and isolating South Africa during the apartheid, which helped bring about an overhaul of the country’s policies and social structure.

In 1996, the United States National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who represented the Denver Nuggets, for refusing to stand for the national anthem. Abdul-Rauf, who had converted to Islam in 1991, said that he did not believe in the ideology.

