Sports Highlights

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-PANT Segregated myself but still I was feeling the heat each and every day: Pant New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Rishabh Pant has navigated a wave of criticism and ridicule with his electrifying strokes in Australia but not long ago, the wicketkeeper was 'feeling the heat each and every day' even after cutting himself off from the outside world.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT We need to be on top of our game to beat India in India, says Root Galle, Jan 25 (PTI) Captain Joe Root on Monday said England will have to be on top of their game to beat India in their own backyard even though a 2-0 sweep of Sri Lanka gives their quest a fillip heading into the big-ticket four-match Test series.

SPO-CRI-WTC-DATES World Test Championship final dates reworked, to take place from June 18-22 New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The start of the inaugural World Test Championship final has been pushed back by eight days and will now begin at Lord's on June 18, keeping in mind the proximity with the next IPL's summit showdown.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-LIFT We were not allowed to share lift with Australian players in Sydney: Ashwin New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the Indian players were not allowed to share the lift with their Australian counterparts during the Sydney Test, something the visitors found 'too difficult to digest'.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-KNOCKOUTS Final chance for domestic players to impress in Mushtaq knock-outs Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) It will be the last chance for the domestic players to impress before the all-important IPL auction when the knock-outs of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begin here from Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-QUARANTINE England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai London, Jan 25 (PTI) England will get only three days to train before the first Test in India from February 5 due to a six-day quarantine requirement for the visitors, who will land in the country after completing their tour of Sri Lanka.

SPO-HOCK-WOM Indian women's hockey team loses 2-3 to Argentina 'B' Buenos Aires, Jan 25 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team suffered its second consecutive loss on the tour of Argentina, going down 2-3 to the hosts' B side in a thrilling clash here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JUNIOR Indian women's junior hockey team pips Chile senior side 2-1, ends tour undefeated Santiago (Chile), Jan 25 (PTI) The visiting Indian women's junior hockey team pipped the Chile senior side 2-1 in sixth and final match to end the tour unbeaten.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL Churchill beat Sudeva to extend lead atop I-League table Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Churchill Brothers blanked debutants Sudeva Delhi FC 2-0 here to consolidate their position at the top of the Hero I-League standings, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-BOUNCERS-CONCUSSION Ban bouncers for U-18 players, urges concussion specialist London, Jan 25 (PTI) A concussion specialist has urged cricket authorities to consider banning the use of bouncers against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.

SPO-CRI-SANGAKARRA-ROOT The way Root handled himself throughout his knock was a great learning experience: Sangakkara Galle, Jan 25 (PTI) In awe of Joe Root's performance in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, Kumara Sangakkara said the way the England Test skipper handled himself on day three of the second Test was 'a great learning experience for everyone'.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CHIEF Former Rugby league boss appointed Australian Cricketers Association chief Sydney, Jan 25 (PTI) Former National Rugby League chief executive Todd Greenberg was on Monday appointed as the new chief of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA). PTI AH AH