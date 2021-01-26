Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI)The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan.

*Updated report of knock-out matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEW Nothing changes between me and Virat, he is my captain and I am his deputy: Rahane By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane has won many a fans with his astute captaincy during the Indian team's epic triumph in Australia but he would like to make it very clear that the undisputed leader of this side is Virat Kohli and he is happy filling in when required.

SPO-ATH-PADMA-NAMBIAR Better than never: PT Usha's coach O M Nambiar talks about 'late' Padma recognition By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) It was a long time coming, over three decades to be precise.

For 88-year-old O M Nambiar, the man who nurtured one of India's greatest athletes in P T Usha, the announcement of his name in the list of this year's Padma Shri awardees is a case of 'better late than never'.

SPO-CRI-IND-ABUSE-REPORT CA tells ICC it couldn't identify those who racially abused Indian players: report Sydney, Jan 26 (PTI) Cricket Australia has told the ICC that it was unable to identify spectators who racially abused Indian players during the Sydney Test and the six who were ejected from the stands were not the real culprits, a media report stated on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-BOYCOTT-ROOT Prolific Root has potential to surpass Tendulkar's Test record, says Boycott London, Jan 26 (PTI) The legendary Geoffrey Boycott believes prolific England captain Joe Root has the potential and talent to surpass Indian great Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time run scorer in Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-JAYAWARDENE Countering India will be big challenge for England spinners: Jayawardene London, Jan 26 (PTI) England spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach must have gained a lot by bowling in Sri Lanka in a just-concluded series but a bigger challenge awaits them against India in the four-Test rubber starting February 5, feels former Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN Kohli has made India a tough side, can't be bullied: Hussain London, Jan 26 (PTI) Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Virat Kohli has instilled a fighting attitude in the current Indian team, which does not get bullied by adversities, whether on or off the field.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals Bangkok, Jan 26 (PTI) Premier Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth need to shrug off the disappointments of the last two weeks as they gear up for the highly-competitive HSBC BWF World Tour Finals, beginning here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-PUNJAB Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka Ahmedabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab knocked defending champions Karnataka out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their bowlers set up a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first quarter-final, here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-UAE-ICC Two UAE players found guilty of trying to fix matches, suspended by ICC Dubai, Jan 26 (PTI) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt were on Tuesday suspended by the ICC after they were found guilty of trying to fix matches during the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019.

SPO-CRI-BAIRSTOW After a rest, I'll be raring to go in India: Bairstow London, Jan 26 (PTI) England batsman Jonny Bairstow admits it is 'tricky' to miss the first two Tests against India next month but says there is no other slot to take a break and he will be 'raring to go' when he comes back to the side later in the tour.

SPO-ISL-KERALA Laggards Kerala, Jamshedpur eye wins in ISL Bambolim, Jan 26 (PTI) Languishing at the bottom half of the table, both Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will look for an outright win when they clash against each other in an Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium, here on Wednesday.

SPO-ISL-SCEB-PAUL SCEB ropes in veteran Subrata Paul for remainder of ISL season Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Indian Super League side SC East Bengal on Tuesday signed Subrata Paul for the remainder of the season, taking the star goalkeeper on loan from Hyderabad FC.

SPO-CRI-PAK-NAUMAN Debutant Nauman opens up on his long journey to Pakistan team Karachi, Jan 26 (PTI) For left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, it was a dream come true when he made his Test debut for Pakistan on Tuesday against South Africa at the National Stadium.