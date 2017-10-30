Sports fraternity hails Srikanth's maiden French Open title win

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI):The sports fraternity has come in unison to congratulate Kidambi Srikanth after the Indian badminton star made the country proud by winning French Open Super Series title in Paris on Sunday.

Yesterday, Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the finals of the French Open to become the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year.

Extending his warm wishes to Srikanth for picking up his two Super Series title in a week and four of the year, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on the Indian shuttler to keep up the good work.

"Congratulations, @srikidambi! Exceptional effort to win 2 super series titles in a week & 4 in the year. Continue your brilliant work," Tendulkar wrote.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said, "Congratulations Champion @srikidambi. 4th super series title this year. Given us a great habit of joy celebrating your victories #FrenchSS."

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore? also congratulated Srikanth for adding another feather on his cap before insisting that best is yet to come.

"Congratulations #KidambiSrikanth, like all victories, this too is a feather in your cap . Your best is yet to come. Stay Sharp Stay Hungry," Rathore wrote.

Lauding Srikanth for lifting another Super Series title, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza tweeted, "And @srikidambi congratulations on another super series title ..keep it rolling .. love and best wishes always."

Describing Srikanth as `the badminton wizard of the world`, former Sports Minister Vijay Goel? said, "Jewel in the crown of #Indian #sports arena & new #badminton wizard of the world. Congrats on your #FrenchOpen win @srikidambi! Superb!!"

Srikanth has been at his menacing form from past few months, having already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year.

Now, he has overall six Super Series titles to his name, including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for Srikanth for his French Open Super Series win. (ANI)