Sports fraternity hails PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton C'ship

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The sports fraternity has come in unison to congratulate Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu, who made the country proud on Sunday by settling with a silver medal at the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

From Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Vijay Goel to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag - all took to Twitter to laud the Hyderabadi shuttler.

Describing Sindhu as a 'Golden Girl', Goel insisted that the 22-year-old had emerged as a warrior during the final clash and made the country proud.

"#PVSindhu You will be our Golden Girl no matter what. Nail biting match by Warrior @Pvsindhu1.. The nation is proud of you #2017BWC," Goel said.

"Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!!#BWC2017," Indian tennis ace Leander Paes wrote of Sindhu and bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal.

Insisting that Sindhu is an inspiration for many, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that he was delighted to see the Indian shuttler's epic display of badminton skills in the summit showdown.

"You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch.Thank you #Sindhu," Kaif said.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, "2 of India's finest in badminton bring home a Silver & a Bronze at the #WorldBadmintonChampionionship Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina."

Former Indian opener Sehwag, on the other hand, labeled the clash between Sindhu and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara as the most breathtaking final before calling on the countrymen to remember the shuttler's name.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," Sehwag said.

"You've done all of us so proud @Pvsindhu1. I've become a fan twice over now. Rest well and I know you will come back stronger," Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri said.

The Rio Olympic silver-medallist gave it her all in the breathtaking final of the women's singles event, but she had to eventually settle for the silver at the World Championship.

In a close summit showdown that lasted for one hour and 50 minute, the longest match of the tournament so far, Sindhu lost the title 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Sunday.

It was the third medal for Sindhu in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

Sindhu also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina Nehwal achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta.

The Hyderabadi shuttler had assured India of a silver medal with a straight games win over Chen Yufei of China in the semi-final clash.

Sindhu, who has been in a rampaging form ever since her Rio Olympics final defeat to Spain's Carolina Marin, had earlier clinched her maiden Super Series Premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January.

Nehwal, on the other hand, had to settle with the Bronze in Glasgow after going down 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Okuhara in the semi-final match of the tournament. (ANI)