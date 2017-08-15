Sports fraternity extends greetings on India's 71st Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India celebrates its 71st Independence Day today, the sports fraternity extended their warm greetings on the auspicious occasion.

From former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif to tennis ace Rohan Bopanna all took to their social media handles to mark this special day.

Sharing a picture of himself along with his former team-mates in Indian jersey holding a national flag, Kaif wrote, "Proud to b born in this great land.May our flag always keep flying high.Tributes to all who made our freedom possible."

Extending his warm greetings on the occasion, India's batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara said that it is a special day for every Indian before calling on his countrymen to continue to stand united.

"May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day," former Indian cricketer and former head coach Anil Kumble tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished his fans by posting a video of himself with a caption," Happy Independence Day!"

"Happy Independence Day. #independanceday #jaihind," tennis star Bopanna tweeted.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, " Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible.May we have freedom from poverty & hatred."

Ace Indian shooter Heena Sidhu, who recently clinched her second World Cup mixed doubles' gold medal with her fellow shooter Jitu Rai in Gabala, said that she hopes to see India emerging as a formidable sports nation by 2022.

"Its my wish dat we emerge as a formiddable Sports Nation by 2022. Dat v luk back at Tokya wid pride n ahead at 2024 wid resolve #Indiaat75," she wrote.

Here are some other wishes from sports celebrities:

Indian batsman Suresh Raina- "Proud to be a part of a glorious nation..May the Indian tricolor always fly high..#HappyIndependanceDay #IndependenceDayIndia #Freedom70."

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj-"Happy Independence day ."

Legendary boxer Mary Kom -"Happy Independence Day. Let there be Peace, Unity, Equality and Prosperity #JaiHind #happyindependencedayindia."

Indian tennis star Leander Paes- "Happy #IndependenceDayIndia .To stronger, better, happier years ahead.United we stand."

Veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir- "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country! Happy Independence Day! #IndependenceDayIndia."

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar -"Happy Independence Day to each and everyone! #70YearsOfIndependence."

On the occasion of India's 71st Independence Day, sweets were exchanged at Wagah-Attari border on Tuesday, between BSF first line of defense and Pak Rangers.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement', 100th anniversary of the 'Champaran Satyagraha', and the 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav, as mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from Red Fort today.

Additionally, persuading the development of an India on the backdrop of the youth, Prime Minister Modi urged the formation of a 'New India'.(ANI)