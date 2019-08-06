Sports fraternity condoles demise of Sushma Swaraj

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, and various personalities from the sports fraternity offered condolences on the demise of the 67-year-old leader. "Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted. "Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted. "RIP @SushmaSwaraj," cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted. "I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for," former Indian cricketer and current BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir tweeted. "Sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji.Deepest condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted. "Fierce, result-driven and a people's person - she was all of that and more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace," cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted. Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following deterioration in her health. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.