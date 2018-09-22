Sports Flashes bags rights for live audio broadcast of EPL

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Indian fans can now keep themselves updated of the latest from English Premier League (EPL) football season by using the services of Sports Flashes, which has launched their live updates service on Amazon's Alexa.

Sports Flashes, India's first online radio channel dedicated to broadcasting sports content, will provide live commentary for all the 380 EPL matches throughout the season.

The skill can be accessed on all Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon Echo smart speakers as well as the Alexa app. Once the Skill is enabled, users can simply ask Alexa to start a live match commentary during match days by saying: "Alexa, start EPL Live Commentary", or "Alexa, start EPL Match Highlights".

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, founder, Sports Flashes said: "We are committed to deliver world class sports content to Indian fans and are now proud Audio Broadcast partners of EPL in India. This season, for the first time, Indian fans would be able to have access to Live broadcast for all 380 matches of EPL."

Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India said: "Sports is a highly engaging use case for our customers, and what can be simpler than getting access to your favourite live games, via simple voice commands."

"We are happy to have Sports Flashes on board to offer live commentary and match updates from the English Premier league. Stay tuned for more updates," he added.

--IANS

tri/vm