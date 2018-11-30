Sports Flashes acquires ICC World Cup audio broadcast rights

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Sports Flashes, a multi-sports app, has acquired the rights from the UAE based Channel 2 Group to broadcast, promote and distribute audio content of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019, it was announced on Friday.

The live audio feed would be broadcast across the Sports Flashes App and web platform besides multiple other platforms including FM radios, mobile operators and digital platforms around the world.

Sports Flashes will also be using the services of world known commentators and former cricketers.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group said: "I am happy to be associated with the Sports Flashes and creating a World Class experience for cricket loving fans around the World."

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said: "After the phenomenal global success of the India-West Indies series and thereafter expanding our footprint in India through the current India-Australia cricket series, we are getting ready for the Mega World Cup 2019."

