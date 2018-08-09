Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of EPL

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) India's multi-sports App, Sports Flashes has acquired the audio broadcast rights of English Premier League (EPL) for the next four years, it was announced on Thursday.

Sports Flashes bagged the rights for Live Audio Broadcast of all 380 matches of the EPL till 2022, according to the statement.

A four year deal is signed between Sports Flashes and talkSPORTS which is the global Audio partner of EPL.

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said: We are committed to deliver World Class Sports content to Indian fans and are now proud Audio Broadcast partners of EPL in India.

