Sports federations should have transparency: Kiren Rijiju on implementing RTI in BCCI

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports with independent charge, Kiren Rijiju reacted on the ongoing speculations that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will come under RTI (Right to Information Act, 2005). Rijiju said, "There should be transparency in every sports organization and federation." On being asked whether RTI would be the next step for BCCI after the sports body came under National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) ambit. He said, "Whatever public money we have or whatever fund we organise or arrange needs to be managed in proper manner." He also talked about adoption of SAI centers saying, "Sports centers can be taken over by security forces (BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, ITBP). The security forces, they have some discipline in their culture, so they can create better sports culture there. My only objective is to increase the sports facilities, sports culture and performance," Rijiju further added.