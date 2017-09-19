Sports enthusiasts flock to Dal Lake as 'Jashn-e-Dal' kicks off

Sports enthusiasts and locals were all in cheer as the three-day-long water sports festival, 'Jashn-e-Dal', kicked off in the Srinagar Valley on Monday. The festival, which aims at promoting the spirit of sportsmanship among the youth of Kashmir Valley, is being organised by the state police under civic action programmes in collaboration with the Kashmir Water Sports Association. Director General of Police (DGP), SP Vaid, was in attendance during the colourful opening ceremony at Nehru Park, Dal Lake.