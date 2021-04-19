Sports Authority of India begins recruitment for 320 coach and assistant coach posts; check details here

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has started the recruitment process for 320 posts of Coach and Assistant Coach purely on a contract basis. The last date to apply is 20 April. There are 220 Assistant Coach posts available. While 100 vacancies are for the post of Coach. Candidates can apply through the official website: sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

The contract for both Coach and Assistant Coach posts will be for four years initially (subject to yearly performance evaluation).

Eligibility for Assistant Coach

1. A candidate must have a Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/ Foreign University

2. A candidate should have Olympic/International Participation

3. A candidate should be a Dronacharya Awardee

A candidate must fulfil at least one of the criteria mentioned above. The contract can be extended till a candidate achieves 60 years of age.

Eligibility for Coach

1. An aspirant must have a Diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/ Foreign University

2. An aspirant should have won a medal in Olympic /World Championship, or should have participated in Olympic twice

3. The applicant should have participated in Olympic/ International tournament

4. A candidate should be a Dronacharya Awardee

Selection procedure:

1. Candidates will be called for an oral test where they will be judged on the basis of their discipline knowledge

2. The list of shortlisted candidates for interview will be posted on the SAI website

3. A waiting list of coaches will be prepared which will be utilized for Khelo India or any other Centre or State Government sports scheme

4. A panel of Assistant Coaches will be drawn which will be valid for 1 year

5. Selected candidates are required to devote their full time to coaching

6. Selected candidates will go through a short term/ medium term training/ orientation programme.

Also See: SAI announces three-week summer vacation at National Centres of Excellence due to COVID-19

Story continues

Tokyo-bound Priyanka Goswami, Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson among athletes testing COVID-19 positive at SAI Bengaluru

SAI orders stricter protocol and weekly testing after 24 athletes test COVID-19 positive at Bhopal centre

Read more on India by Firstpost.