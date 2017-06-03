Sporting in talks to sign Brazilian teen Wendel for $11 mn

Rio de Janeiro, June 3 (IANS) Sporting Lisbon are in talks to sign teenage midfielder Wendel from Brazilian football club Fluminense for close to $11.28 million, according to the player's agent.

Fluminense are close to accepting the $11.28 million bid from the Portuguese club after rejecting an initial offer of approximately $5.64 million, Xinhua news agency quoted the Lance newspaper.

"There has been a proposal for Wendel and we are negotiating," agent Carlos Henrique was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"The parties are finalising the details and we are awaiting a final decision."

Wendel has made 17 first-team appearances for Fluminense, having joined the club in 2015 from Tigres do Brasil.

