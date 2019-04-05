SPN India launches campaign ahead of WrestleMania 35

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN), the exclusive broadcast partner for WWE in India, on Friday announced the launch of its new campaign '#WWEKAMAHAYUDH ahead of WrestleMania 35 this Sunday.

WrestleMania 35, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in the US, features Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

WrestleMania is set to captivate millions of WWE fans across the globe while SPN's programming and marketing initiatives will make this WrestleMania more accessible to fans across India than ever before.

In 2018, WrestleMania 34 was aired live in Hindi for the first time and the ever-growing popularity of WWE in South India fuelled the demand for regional feeds following which SPN live telecast it in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In another first, SPM along with WWE will host special screenings of WrestleMania 35 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in partnership with PVR.

The screening parties will have many fun activities at an experiential fan-zone where attendees will get an opportunity to win branded WWE merchandise.

