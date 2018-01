Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that 'spirituality' has kept India 'united' since the past, adding that it spreads the message of 'brotherhood' across the world. Citing examples of tech-giant Apple's Founder Steve Jobs and Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, the Union Minister said they headed towards India to practise spirituality. Goyal was addressing the youth during the 'Atmiya Yuva Mahotsav' in Ahmedabad.