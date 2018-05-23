Spiritual Guru shares thoughts on India-Nepal relationships

Spiritual Guru Shankaracharya said that the relationship between India and Nepal has always been very close and it has been seeing new heights in the recent past. According to the Guru, India and Nepal's relationship is as old as the relationship of Lord Ram and his wife Sita, who was from Janakpur, in Nepal. The Hindu seer, who is Nepal for a special worship and deliver a sermon to his devotees in the neighbouring country for 10 days, made the comments after meeting the former king of Nepal Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah. Nepal's former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah also met Swami Nischalananda. Guru Shankaracharya, who is visiting Nepal's Birgunj, is a guest to former King Gyanendra. Nepal is a part of the spiritual jurisdiction of Shankaracharya of Puri.