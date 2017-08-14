Spirit of independence missing as Indian policies are guided by West: Bhagat Singh's Nephew

Nephew of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Jagmohan Singh, on Monday said that India is not revelling in the true spirit of independence as the nation's decisions are motivated by the West in today's world. He added that from small farmers to the administration of NITI Aayog, all are guided by the policies of Western countries, which reflect losing the 'freedom' in true sense. Jagmohan Singh was speaking about the country's present circumstances a day ahead of the 70th Independence Day.