Spirit of communal harmony high at Raksha Bandhan in Kanpur

Giving a new meaning to the festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated in India, a group of Muslim women decided to not only strengthen ties with their Hindu brothers but also spread the message of communal harmony between the two communities. Upholding the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' or a tradition of brotherhood among Hindus and Muslim communities, every year these women decorate 'puja thali' to worship for wellness of their brothers during the festivity.