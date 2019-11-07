Spinners have big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

After defeating Bangladesh in second T20I, India's Washington Sundar stated that spinners have a very important role to play in short format of game. While addressing the press conference, Washington Sundar said, "Spinners have a very important role to play in shortest form of cricket. It is all about knowing what to do. Small things matter.""We thought 180 was a par score on this wicket. Restricting them to 153 as a bowling unit I think we did a very good job,"he added. India defeated Bangladesh on November 07 by eight wickets in the second T20I.