Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Fails Fitness Test Again: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s failure to clear fitness tests has resulted in him being ruled out from the five-match T20 series against England. Meanwhile pacer T Natarajan is in a race against time to get fit for the series.

Also Read: T Natarajan Yet to Join India Squad for England T20Is: Report

Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru while yorker specialist Natarajan is yet to join the squad here due to an apparent “shoulder niggle”.

“Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally. However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice,” a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tamil Nadu man Chakravarthy has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL.

Also Read: MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings Begin Preparations for IPL 2021

“We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali (T20 Championship). But then again, he didn’t play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. How do you assess his match fitness based on games that he played five months back? I guess Varun Chakravarthy is a lesson for selectors. If a player is generally not maintaining the standards set by this Indian team, his bowling alone can’t be a criteria for selection.”

It is learnt that Rahul Chahar will be inducted in the squad as he is already in the bio-bubble since the start of the Test series.

In case of Natarajan, the NCA medical staff is trying to get him fit or at least the later part of the series.

(With PTI Inputs)

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Google Doodle Honours ‘Satellite Man of India’ Professor UR RaoSpinner Varun Chakravarthy Fails Fitness Test Again: Report . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.