SPIEF, a great privilege for India to strengthen economic, trade ties: India envoy Saran

Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran said that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an opportunity for India to strengthen its economic and trade ties with Russia. He said India has been invited as a guest country for the first time and also Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour, which is a matter of great privilege for India.PM Modi is in a four-nation tour. After Spain, PM Modi will visit Russia.